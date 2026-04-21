Japan eases arms export rules

Kihara said at a news conference “These decisions have been made at a time when changes in the security environment surrounding our country are occurring at an accelerating pace, and they serve to ensure Japan’s security while contributing even more to peace and stability in the region and the international community. Today, no nation can safeguard its own peace and security by itself alone.”

Exports had been limited to equipment for search and rescue, transportation, warning, surveillance, and minesweeping. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi tweeted that “with this amendment, transfers of all defense equipment will in principle become possible.”