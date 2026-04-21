Islamabad talks, futile?

First, the likelihood of a comprehensive deal being reached in Islamabad is marginal at best, perhaps under ten percent. The core issue — control and access through the Strait of Hormuz — is existential for both nations, that is, this is not merely a dispute but a matter of survival, a zero-sum game.

For Iran, the strait is its primary economic lifeline and a strategic military chokepoint; for the US, freedom of navigation is a non-negotiable pillar of global energy security and naval dominance.

Trump’s vow to maintain a blockade of Iranian ports is not a bargaining chip but a coercive act of war, while Iran’s reassertion of “military control” over the waterway directly challenges that blockade.

Negotiators like Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a hardline military figure, and US Vice President JD Vance are unlikely to concede on such foundational principles in a single weekend. The fact that the US naval blockade of Iran has already turned back 27 ships signals that actions on the ground are hardening, not softening, the impasse.

The chances that the existing two-week ceasefire will hold beyond the Islamabad talks are also grim, hovering around twenty percent, according to geopolitical analysts.

Ceasefires typically survive when both parties see a credible path to a political solution. In this case, the rhetoric is moving in the opposite direction.

President Pezeshkian’s warning of “deep historical mistrust” and his charge that Americans seek “Iran’s surrender” indicate a zero-sum mentality. Simultaneously, Trump’s threat to target Iranian power plants and civilian infrastructure — a form of collective punishment — removes any incentive for Tehran to extend restraint.

With the ceasefire nearing expiration and both leaders publicly doubling down, the most likely outcome is a return to low-level hostilities within days of the talks failing.

Finally, the prospect that this single round of talks could lead to a genuine cessation of hostilities and lasting peace in the Middle East is virtually nil. The regional landscape is far broader than the Strait of Hormuz.

A US-Iran détente would require resolving the proxy wars in Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as the fate of Iran’s nuclear program — none of which are on the Islamabad agenda. Even if a narrow maritime truce were signed, it would be a tactical pause, not a strategic reset. The emotional and political chasm between Washington and Tehran is too deep to be bridged by a weekend summit in Pakistan, however well-guarded.

While the Islamabad talks offer a necessary diplomatic off-ramp, they are more likely to manage the appearance of a dialogue than to resolve the underlying crisis.

The US naval blockade, the counter-military control, and the mutual accusations of bad faith point toward a failed negotiation, a broken ceasefire, and a region bracing for a wider conflict.

For genuine peace to take root, the US and Iran would need to abandon their maximalist demands — a transformation that no single meeting can achieve.