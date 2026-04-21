Fitch cuts phl outlook to negative, gov’t responds

“The outlook revision reflects changes in the balance of risks surrounding the rating, amid global energy shocks,” the BSP said.

Strong medium-term growth

“Despite rising risks, Fitch expects medium-term growth to remain strong, with GDP growth projected at 4.6 percent in 2026 as public investment gradually recovers, even as higher energy costs weigh on household consumption,” the central bank added.

A “BBB” sovereign credit rating from Fitch indicates that a country has adequate capacity to meet its financial obligations, placing it at the lowest tier of investment-grade ratings. This means the Philippines remains a relatively safe borrower, but is more exposed to economic or financial shocks than higher-rated peers.

Meanwhile, a “negative outlook” signals that Fitch sees downside risks that could lead to a downgrade over the next 12 to 24 months, even if the current rating remains unchanged.

In practice, a BBB rating with a negative outlook implies the country is still investment-grade, but faces a meaningful risk of being cut to speculative (“junk”) status if conditions deteriorate.

Middle East conflict impact

The impact of the Middle East conflict on the global economy has also prompted S&P Global to maintain its credit rating for the Philippines while similarly revising its outlook downward due to mounting economic pressures.

Sovereign credit ratings from agencies like Fitch and S&P effectively set a “risk ceiling” for the broader economy. Changes in these ratings influence borrowing costs for banks, corporations, and major infrastructure projects, as their access to financing is closely tied to the country’s perceived risk.

A higher rating typically lowers borrowing costs for both the government and the private sector, while a downgrade can tighten credit conditions. These shifts also affect capital flows, as many institutional investors are restricted to investment-grade assets — meaning a cut to “junk” status could trigger outflows, currency pressure and market volatility.