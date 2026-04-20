When clay became a space for pause and reflection

In collaboration with Tahanan Pottery Shop and Studio, we were guided through the process of shaping clay into mugs. The experience was tactile and grounding—hands pressing, rotating, and reshaping raw material into something both functional and personal.

But as the clay softened under steady hands, so did the atmosphere. Conversation began to flow more freely, moving beyond design choices into more personal reflections about pace, priorities, and wellbeing.

Each mug took on a different form. Some were structured and precise, others uneven but expressive. None were identical, yet all carried intention. The process quietly mirrored daily life—how women often shape themselves around responsibilities, roles, and expectations, while rarely carving out space to be still.

Dr. Mary Ann Galang-Escalona, Country Medical Lead of MSD in the Philippines, reflected on this parallel, noting how planning often centers on everything except one’s own health.

“We are constantly planning for our goals, our families, and our future,” she said. “But part of building that future is making sure we stay healthy enough to enjoy it.”

As the session progressed, the discussion naturally turned toward preventive health—how it is often delayed, despite being central to long-term wellbeing.