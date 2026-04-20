When clay became a space for pause and reflection

What started as a quiet afternoon on the 8th of April where clay and conversation unfolded into something more reflective—an experience that brought women together not just to create, but to pause.
The mug-making session, titled Because She Can, gathered women from different walks of life—young professionals, mothers, advocates, and those navigating personal transitions—for a shared moment of creativity and stillness. While each came with her own story, the common thread was simple: the need for space.
In collaboration with Tahanan Pottery Shop and Studio, we were guided through the process of shaping clay into mugs. The experience was tactile and grounding—hands pressing, rotating, and reshaping raw material into something both functional and personal.
But as the clay softened under steady hands, so did the atmosphere. Conversation began to flow more freely, moving beyond design choices into more personal reflections about pace, priorities, and wellbeing.
Each mug took on a different form. Some were structured and precise, others uneven but expressive. None were identical, yet all carried intention. The process quietly mirrored daily life—how women often shape themselves around responsibilities, roles, and expectations, while rarely carving out space to be still.
Dr. Mary Ann Galang-Escalona, Country Medical Lead of MSD in the Philippines, reflected on this parallel, noting how planning often centers on everything except one’s own health.
“We are constantly planning for our goals, our families, and our future,” she said. “But part of building that future is making sure we stay healthy enough to enjoy it.”
As the session progressed, the discussion naturally turned toward preventive health—how it is often delayed, despite being central to long-term wellbeing.
Topics such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer were brought into focus. HPV is a common virus that most sexually active individuals may encounter at some point in their lives.
While many infections resolve on their own, persistent high-risk types are linked to the vast majority of cervical cancer cases. In the Philippines, the disease continues to claim lives daily, despite being largely preventable through early screening, vaccination, and informed health decisions.
The conversation was not framed as a lecture, but as a reminder of how easily health can be deprioritized in the rhythm of everyday life.
“Health is not something we think about only when something goes wrong,” Dr. Galang-Escalona said. “It’s something we protect early and consistently.”
By the end of the session, we held our finished mugs—each one imperfect, each one unique. The objects became quiet symbols of the afternoon: reminders that care is something shaped over time, not all at once.
More than a creative exercise, the experience became a pause—a brief return to self in the middle of life’s many demands.
And in that pause, a simple reminder lingered: that making space for oneself is also a form of shaping the future.