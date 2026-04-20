St. Luke's QC topping off ceremony

(April 20 2026) Prime Prishap Nelson Poltic, Board Member SCMC Mrs Leonora A Calali, 1st Vice Chairman of SCMC Atty. Cirito Noel, SVP and Medical Director Dr. Deborah Ona, SCMC Board Member Jose Ma. Montinola, SCMC Board Member Edison Yap, VP for Construction and Project Management of SCMC Development Group Arch. Wilfredo Abarquez, lead the traditional Topping Off ceremony of the St. Luke’s Quezon City North Hospital building a 13-storey building bedside the St Lukes College of Medicine at Sta. Ignaciana street in Quezon City, on Monday April 20 2026, this is slated for completion in 2027. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR