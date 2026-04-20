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Oil prices jump after Iran recloses Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices jump after Iran recloses Strait of Hormuz
Photo courtesy of PNA
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Oil prices surged Monday after Iran reclosed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, citing a U.S. blockade of its ports amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

The closure followed a brief reopening over the weekend and comes days before the end of a two-week ceasefire. A U.S. destroyer recently fired on and seized an Iranian vessel attempting to evade the blockade, prompting Tehran to warn of retaliation.

Oil prices jump after Iran recloses Strait of Hormuz
Markets rally, oil plunges on US-Iran ceasefire hopes

President Donald Trump told AFP, “We're very close to having a deal… no sticking points at all,” while Iran said its enriched uranium stockpile would not be moved. State media reported Tehran has no plans to join upcoming Iran-U.S. talks in Pakistan without the blockade lifted.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 5.3% to $88.31 a barrel, and Brent gained 4.8% to $94.67.

Global equities were mostly higher, with Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Wellington, and Manila benefiting from a rebound in technology stocks. Analysts said markets are bracing for both potential diplomatic progress and renewed military escalation.

Chris Weston of Pepperstone said, “Without a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, the ceasefire remained fragile.”

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