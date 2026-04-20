Oil prices jump after Iran recloses Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump told AFP, “We're very close to having a deal… no sticking points at all,” while Iran said its enriched uranium stockpile would not be moved. State media reported Tehran has no plans to join upcoming Iran-U.S. talks in Pakistan without the blockade lifted.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 5.3% to $88.31 a barrel, and Brent gained 4.8% to $94.67.

Global equities were mostly higher, with Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Wellington, and Manila benefiting from a rebound in technology stocks. Analysts said markets are bracing for both potential diplomatic progress and renewed military escalation.

Chris Weston of Pepperstone said, “Without a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, the ceasefire remained fragile.”