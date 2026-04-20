Marcos skips aid for TNVS drivers amid complaints

“They should stop making things difficult for people. They should temporarily remove the excise tax or the value-added tax on fuel. Everyone will benefit, not just us. It will help the poor, not the rich, because the rich can afford fuel anyway. That’s it,” Echalose said in Filipino in a media interview.

He also questioned the accuracy of the DSWD list, saying his name was not on it despite being a legitimate Grab driver since 2016.

“This is my fourth time to come here and my name is still not on the list. What happened? Where did they get the list? Maybe they just pulled it from somewhere. It should be based on the app or GCash payout, not this long queue where it feels like we’re begging,” he said.

Sources said the visible frustration of TNVS drivers may have been the reason the President canceled his planned inspection. A DSWD source said the visit was called off as only a small number of drivers remained at the Quezon Memorial Circle where the payouts were held.

Drivers said they began lining up as early as 4 a.m., with some reporting exhaustion and hunger despite food being provided by the DSWD.

Earlier, Marcos said the authorities were studying whether to suspend the 12-percent VAT or the excise tax on gasoline and diesel, noting that fuel tax revenues currently fund targeted assistance programs for vulnerable sectors.

The Department of Finance (DoF) had estimated that suspending the excise tax on diesel, gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene would result in revenue losses of P43.6 billion over three months.

As a partial relief measure, the President ordered the removal of the excise tax on LPG and kerosene, translating to estimated reductions of P3.36 per kilo of LPG or P37 per tank and P5.60 per liter of kerosene.

Marcos earlier signed Republic Act 12316, allowing him to temporarily suspend or reduce the fuel excise tax for up to three months per instance (and up to one year total) when Dubai crude oil prices exceed a set threshold. He also issued Executive Order No. 110 declaring a state of national energy emergency due to the Middle East conflict.

Service Contracting Program

Meanwhile, the President inspected the Department of Transportation’s Service Contracting Program (SCP) at the Araneta Center Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City.

“First, for operators and drivers, diesel prices are very high, so they are no longer earning. If they don’t earn, they won’t operate. If they don’t operate, there will be no transport. That is why we are supporting drivers and operators,” Marcos said in an interview with a student-commuter.

“Second, the discounts are for passengers so fares do not become too burdensome. We are helping both sides,” he added.

The SCP provides subsidies to public utility vehicle operators based on distance traveled, along with fare discounts for commuters. It is part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, aimed at improving transport reliability and ensuring a stable income for drivers.

Implemented by the DoTr and LTFRB starting 15 April, the program is funded with P800 million under the 2026 national budget and is initially set to run for about two weeks, with a proposed P5 billion extension until July 2026. It covers 823 routes nationwide, including major corridors in Metro Manila and key regional cities.

Exporters back fuel tax suspension

Philippine exporters have expressed support for proposals to suspend the VAT on fuel, saying it would help ease inflation and lower business costs.

Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) said high fuel prices continue to drive up production and logistics expenses, weakening competitiveness.

Philexport president Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said reducing fuel taxes, even temporarily, would provide immediate relief.

“Fuel is a fundamental input across industries. Reducing the tax burden on fuel will have a cascading positive effect, lower operational costs and stabilize prices of goods and services,” he said.

The group backed a proposal by Senator Loren Legarda to suspend the VAT on fuel, which could cut pump prices by up to P6 per liter for diesel and P10 per liter for gasoline.

While the DoF warned of a possible P136-billion revenue loss, business groups said benefits such as stronger demand, jobs preservation, and support for MSMEs would outweigh the impact.

Ortiz-Luis urged swift action, saying timely intervention was needed to balance the fiscal pressures with economic relief.