GenSan targets September vendor move for public market redevelopment

“The important thing is that there will be no demolition of the old building until the relocation site is ready,” Pestaño said, emphasizing that vendors will not be displaced without a prepared alternative. “Hopefully by September maka-relocate na tayo,” she added.

Planning and safeguards

According to city officials, the relocation facility is being designed to accommodate all affected vendors, a key concern raised in past redevelopment efforts in other cities where space limitations and inadequate planning disrupted livelihoods.

The phased approach—relocation first, demolition later—appears intended to minimize economic disruption for vendors, many of whom rely on daily market operations as their primary source of income. Still, the absence of a fixed construction timeline underscores uncertainties tied to funding, engineering completion, and logistical coordination.

Major investment, private sector role

The redevelopment project, estimated at ₱2.3 billion, is being pursued in partnership with Robinsons Land Corporation, which has signaled interest in fast-tracking the project.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao earlier said the private partner is working to keep the project on schedule. “Ginadali pud na sa Robinson kay gusto nila nga dili malangan ang proyekto kay gina-apas pud nila ang ilahang mga target,” she noted in a February statement.

The “mallengke” concept—blending traditional public market functions with modern commercial infrastructure—has been positioned as a way to improve sanitation, organization, and customer experience while potentially increasing city revenues.

Balancing development and livelihoods

While city officials highlight long-term benefits, the project also raises questions about short-term disruptions and the future of small vendors within a modernized market system. Concerns typically include rental rates, stall allocation, and whether existing vendors will retain priority access once redevelopment is complete.

Pestaño’s assurance that demolition will not proceed without relocation is seen as a key safeguard, though stakeholders are expected to closely monitor implementation, particularly as construction timelines firm up.

Next steps

With design work ongoing, the immediate focus remains on completing the relocation site and establishing a clearer timetable. City officials have yet to release detailed plans on vendor allocation, transition assistance, or the final layout of the redeveloped market.

As the September target approaches, both the city government and its private partner face the challenge of balancing infrastructure modernization with the protection of livelihoods—an issue central to the success and public acceptance of the project.