Ejercito advises caution on BSKE delay

Although the Constitution gives Congress the authority to define the term duration for barangay officials and suspend the BSKE, Ejercito emphasized that deferring it anew must be strictly examined and be legally permitted by the SC.

“If the oil crisis is the reason for postponing the BSKE, we need to determine if it is consistent with the SC guidelines in 2023,” he told reporters in a message.

The last BSKE was held in 2023, although it had originally been scheduled earlier but was postponed four times since 2016, with the first three deferrals occurring during the Duterte administration.

This year’s BSKE is set for 2 November, although some lawmakers, including Senator Imee Marcos, have proposed postponing it so its p16 billion budget could be redirected to social programs and assistance to key sectors amid the Middle East crisis.

Opponents of the proposal, however, have argued that the BSKE should push through this time because the voting public has been deprived of their right to elect their local leaders several times.

Ejercito shared their concern, asserting that the “best leaders might have just missed their opportunity because of the suspension of the elections.”

“A lot of people are already looking forward to electing their next local leaders. Some young people may also be missing the opportunity to serve,” he said.

Senator Win Gatchalian also is not in favor of suspending the BSKE, arguing that the government still has sufficient funds amounting to P230 billion to respond to the ongoing economic crisis.

Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia warned that reallocating the BSKE’s unspent funds for other purposes is unconstitutional.