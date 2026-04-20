COA orders VP Duterte, others to return P375 million confidential funds

The Commission on Audit (COA) has issued a Notice of Disallowance against Vice President Sara Duterte, mandating the return of P375 million in confidential funds that were issued in 2023.
“Based on the results of our evaluation, with due consideration to subsequent information given under oath during hearings of the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability of the House of Representatives, the amount of P375,000,000.00 is hereby disallowed in audit,” the COA order stated.
The funds were said to be provided in three batches of P125 million cheques from March 29 to September 30, all of which disallowed under the commission’s decision.
Among its reasons cited pertaining to the disallowance of funds were the improper disbursement of funding on the part of former Special Distributing Officer (SDO) Gina Acosta to the Head of the Vice-President Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) Col. Raymund Dante Lachica.
The auditing body also noted discrepancies and lack of proper supporting documents in terms of the utilization of the budget, particularly on the supposed information gathering and surveillance activities conducted by the VPSPG.
Another concern was with regards to the use of the cash advances for reimbursement, indicating that provisions under COA’s Joint Circular prohibited the use of such payments for its purposes.
Aside from Duterte, both Acosta and Lachica along with former COA Chief Accountant Julieta Villadelrey were touted as liable and responsible for returning the confidential funds.
COA noted that the settlement of funds should be conducted immediately and that the lack of appeal on the part of the individuals within a period of six months warranted the said decision as final and executory.