COA orders VP Duterte, others to return P375 million confidential funds

The auditing body also noted discrepancies and lack of proper supporting documents in terms of the utilization of the budget, particularly on the supposed information gathering and surveillance activities conducted by the VPSPG.

Another concern was with regards to the use of the cash advances for reimbursement, indicating that provisions under COA’s Joint Circular prohibited the use of such payments for its purposes.

Aside from Duterte, both Acosta and Lachica along with former COA Chief Accountant Julieta Villadelrey were touted as liable and responsible for returning the confidential funds.

COA noted that the settlement of funds should be conducted immediately and that the lack of appeal on the part of the individuals within a period of six months warranted the said decision as final and executory.