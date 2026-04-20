BOP deficit widens in March – BSP

Despite the deficit, the BSP said the country’s external position remains resilient. The central bank reported gross international reserves (GIR) at $106.6 billion as of end-March, equivalent to 7.0 months’ worth of imports and 3.9 times short-term external debt—well above global adequacy thresholds.

In a previous statement, the BSP said the decline from February’s all-time high of $112.7 billion was mainly due to national government payments on foreign debt, along with central bank foreign exchange operations and downward valuation adjustments on gold holdings amid movements in global prices.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said earlier that the central bank had only lightly intervened in the foreign exchange market, even as the peso fell to consecutive record lows in March due to the escalation of the Middle East conflict—reaching an all-time low of P60.74 on March 31 and remaining within the P60-per-dollar range for much of the month.