BOC turns over P30-M ketamine to PDEA

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Monday turned over P30.780 million worth of ketamine to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The seized illegal drugs were intercepted at the Port of Clark during the latter part of March 2026, following derogatory information received by the BOC from PDEA. The shipment was flagged for physical examination, while x-ray inspection revealed suspicious images, prompting further examination.
Authorities discovered six transparent plastic pouches containing a white crystalline substance, later confirmed as ketamine, concealed within a spool and wrapped with cable wires, weighing 6,156 grams.
A warrant of seizure and detention was subsequently issued for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Republic Act No. 9165. The operation was conducted in coordination with the PDEA-Airport Interdiction Unit and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs.
The interception and eventual turnover of the seized contraband stand as a testament to the BOC, PDEA, and partner law enforcement agencies’ unified approach to deter smuggling attempts and dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks, according to Deputy Commissioner Bathan.
As of the latest report in April 2026, the BOC has already seized P2.531 billion worth of illegal drugs. Legal actions were likewise pursued, with the Bureau successfully filing six criminal cases related to dangerous drugs from January 2025 to April 2026 before the Department of Justice. NEIL ALCOBER