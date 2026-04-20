BOC turns over P30-M ketamine to PDEA

Authorities discovered six transparent plastic pouches containing a white crystalline substance, later confirmed as ketamine, concealed within a spool and wrapped with cable wires, weighing 6,156 grams.

A warrant of seizure and detention was subsequently issued for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Republic Act No. 9165. The operation was conducted in coordination with the PDEA-Airport Interdiction Unit and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs.

The interception and eventual turnover of the seized contraband stand as a testament to the BOC, PDEA, and partner law enforcement agencies’ unified approach to deter smuggling attempts and dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks, according to Deputy Commissioner Bathan.

As of the latest report in April 2026, the BOC has already seized P2.531 billion worth of illegal drugs. Legal actions were likewise pursued, with the Bureau successfully filing six criminal cases related to dangerous drugs from January 2025 to April 2026 before the Department of Justice. NEIL ALCOBER