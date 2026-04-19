WPS gas reserves seen four times Malampaya’s

“The natural gas in the West Philippine Sea is equivalent to four Malampaya gas fields — that means it is sufficient to support the energy demand of the whole Philippines,” she said.

The DoE said the Malampaya gas field has proven reserves of 2.7 trillion to 3.2 trillion cubic feet, with more than one trillion cubic feet already consumed.

“The West Philippine Sea is an energy lifeline,” Magno said.

Magno was in Cebu to launch the Atin Ito Coalition–West Philippine Sea caravan as the Philippines marked the 10th anniversary of its arbitral ruling victory.

The Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project supplies up to 40 percent of Luzon’s energy needs.

The Philippines imports 95 to 98 percent of its oil from the Middle East, while the remaining 2 percent comes from Malaysia and Brunei.

Magno also said the WPS accounts for 27 percent of the country’s industrial fishing supply, benefiting nearly 2 million Filipinos.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said the Philippines has exclusive rights to explore, exploit and conserve resources in the WPS.

China has proposed a joint venture with the Philippines for oil exploration.

In March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country may resume talks with Beijing on joint energy exploration in the WPS.