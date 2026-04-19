Tragedy mars DSWD cash distribution as rider dies waiting in line

As of 2:40 p.m. Sunday, agency data showed 26,429 drivers had collected the aid across four major payout sites in Metro Manila.

The distribution was held at Mercado del Lago in Taguig, the Quezon City Memorial Circle, the Caloocan Sports Complex, and the Makati Coliseum.

However, the event was overshadowed by the death of a rider who was waiting in line at a payout site Saturday.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao confirmed the agency has reached out to the victim’s family.

“We have already spoken with the child, and we will help them ensure a proper burial for their father,” Dumlao said. The agency pledged to cover medical and funeral expenses, as well as provide educational support for the rider’s daughter.

Other riders in Quezon City reported waiting up to 13 hours in line, with some arriving at midnight to secure a spot.

The DSWD announced that an additional special payout will be scheduled next week for those unable to claim their assistance this weekend.

Separately, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced that more than 19,000 public utility vehicles (PUVs) nationwide are scheduled to join the government’s Service Contracting Program (SCP) beginning today.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has been directed to onboard qualified drivers within 24 hours of registration.

Under the program, the government provides kilometer-based subsidies to operators to ensure steady income amid fluctuating fuel prices. The rates are set at P30 per kilometer for traditional jeepneys, P40 for modern jeepneys and P100 for buses.

The LTFRB estimates that buses on the EDSA Carousel average six trips per day, while buses, UV Express units, and jeepneys can cover up to 100 kilometers daily under the subsidy scheme. Officials said they expect the increased registration to improve transport availability for the commuting public.