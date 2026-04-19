Panelo, Lacson trade barbs over impeachment remarks

“A citizen is entitled to express his opinion on any matter of national interest and concern,” Panelo said, adding that public officials should not be overly sensitive to criticism tied to their official duties.

The former Palace lawyer also took issue with Lacson’s response, which dismissed his statements as “baseless” and “nonsensical.”

Panelo fired back with sharp language, saying the senator’s reaction was laced with personal attacks instead of substantive rebuttal.

He further alleged that Lacson had shown bias in previous Senate inquiries, claiming the senator had, in some instances, appeared to absolve individuals even before investigations were completed and had declined to issue formal summons.

“If he does not agree with my opinion, he can say so. But lacing his response with an insult and personal attack is a mark of idiocy, if not dumbness,” Panelo said, before adding a stinging remark questioning Lacson’s response.

The back-and-forth comes after Lacson rejected being labeled as predisposed in any impeachment vote, stressing that decisions must be grounded in evidence and that no trial has begun.

He also objected to being described in derogatory terms, underscoring the need for objectivity should the Senate be called to act as an impeachment court.

Panelo ended his statement with a pointed jab: those who “cannot stand the heat” should step away.