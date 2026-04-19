No Czech mate

Within hours, Malacañang’s narrative machine rolled out supporting details, such as Co’s family on board a French-plated car, a random border stop and Philippine officials already visiting the detainee.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque immediately branded the announcement “fake news” on his own Facebook page, flatly declaring no Filipino had been apprehended in Prague and sneering, “Bakit Presidente pa ang nagkakalat? (Why is it the President who’s spreading it?).”

Czech authorities, for their part, have maintained a stony silence: “We do not comment on individual cases.”

The Interior Ministry and National Police have offered nothing — no confirmation, denial, photo, or record.

Even on 16 April, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice initially admitted they had “no information yet.”

Three days later, the only verifiable voices remain Filipino officials repeating the presidential line.

This is precisely the terrain the Presidential Communications Office’s Anti-Fake News Desk (AFND) claims to patrol with ruthless efficiency.

Just days earlier, the same desk endorsed complaints to the Department of Justice (DoJ) against three Facebook accounts: “Iloy Bugris: The Queen of Revelations,” “Rigondola Ping” and “Crage Anderpal.”

Their alleged offenses included fabricating claims and manipulating images about the President’s health, complete with fake medical documents and cash appeals.

The message was clear: Spread unverified or false information on Facebook about matters of public interest and the full weight of the State will come down on you.

So here is the pointed question the AFND cannot dodge: Why is the President’s own Facebook announcement exempt from the same standard?

If three private accounts can be hauled before the DoJ for peddling health rumors without proof, then the highest office in the land, announcing the dramatic “arrest” of the most sought-after fugitive on the same platform, must face equivalent scrutiny when independent verification is absent.

The public has every right to demand it. The supposed arrest is key to a multibillion-peso corruption case.

Co is a fugitive who had threatened to expose the ringleaders of the flood-control scandal.

The AFND exists to protect the public from disinformation. It should also guard against the most potent form of disinformation: an official narrative that may prove premature, overstated, or false.

Demand the Czech detention records. Release the visa or passport details that supposedly triggered the scrutiny.

Publish the photos or visitor logs from the Philippine team that allegedly met Co.

Transparency is not optional when the President himself used Facebook as the megaphone.

Malacañang cannot credibly lecture citizens about fake news while its own Facebook feed circulates an unverified claim from the very top.

It takes one to know one.