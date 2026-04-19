Meet the chalk-chomping clam

While it is a clam, the antingaw has no shell and looks like a worm with a soft body. It is eaten as a delicacy long before its discovery.

The University of the Philippines’ Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI), which is studying the rare species, has nominated the antingaw for International Mollusc of the Year (IMY).

IMY is an annual competition hosted by the German research institute Senckenberg Society for Nature Research, its marine conservation arm Senckenberg Ocean Species Alliance, and the international research society Unitas Malacologica.

The antingaw is a finalist in the contest and is vying for the prize against candidate mollusk species nominated by researchers from Italy, Australia, Seychelles and the United States. The results will be decided by public vote. The voting, done through the official voting form https://universityofalabama.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bPWhKQXZjWJmwgm, ends on 26 April.