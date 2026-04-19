MC, delivery riders formed for Sunday pay out

Motorcycle taxi and delivery riders rushed on Sunday for the second day of distribution of the P5,000 Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The government agency conducted a two-day simultaneous distribution of special cash assistance in Metro Manila for motorcycle taxi and delivery riders who were not originally included in the list of beneficiaries submitted by transport network companies (TNCs).

Latest data from the DSWD showed that 26,429 drivers were able to claim the assistance as of 2:40 p.m. on 19 April.

The distribution was held across four payout sites, with 8,203 beneficiaries in Mercado del Lago, Taguig City; 7,873 in Quezon City Memorial Circle, Quezon City; 5,984 in Caloocan Sports Complex, Caloocan City; and 4,369 in Makati Coliseum, Makati City.

“Those who are unable to claim financial assistance today are reminded that an additional special payout will be scheduled next week,” the DSWD said in a Facebook statement.