Magnolia chalks up second straight win

Magnolia defeated Converge, 106-94, for its second straight win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
Clint Chapman led the Hotshots with 22 points and 14 rebounds as they improved to a 4-4 win-loss record.
"I always emphasize defense and basically I challenged them that this game is a playoff game for us. It's either them or us,” Magnolia head coach LA Tenorio said.
Zavier Lucero also had a double-double game for the Hotshots with 17 points and 14 boards while Rome dela Rosa had 13 points to his name.
Juan Gomez de Liaño scored 22 points as Converge sank to a 2-6 slate.