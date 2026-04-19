Haze over Manila

Haze continues to blanket Manila and neighboring cities today, 19 April 2026, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Residents with respiratory conditions are strongly advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities. According to the DENR-EMB, Metro Manila is experiencing a "thermal inversion"—a phenomenon where warm air sits above cooler air, acting like a lid that traps pollution near the ground.

Haze continues to blanket Manila and neighboring cities today, 19 April 2026, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Residents with respiratory conditions are strongly advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities. According to the DENR-EMB, Metro Manila is experiencing a "thermal inversion"—a phenomenon where warm air sits above cooler air, acting like a lid that traps pollution near the ground.











Copied