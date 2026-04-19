Emperor penguins listed as endangered species

The Red List of Threatened Species is maintained by the IUCN and is the global reference on the extinction status of plants, animals and fungi.

Emperor penguins rely on stable sea ice — essentially platforms of frozen ocean water — to live, hunt and breed.

Their numbers have plummeted as warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions has caused sea ice to break up earlier in the year.

The IUCN — a global network of scientists, governments and conservation groups — said changes in sea ice were expected to halve the emperor penguin population by the 2080s.