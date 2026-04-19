DLSZ makes podium finish

De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ) hung tough down the stretch to eke out a pulsating 93-90 overtime win over University of Santo Tomas to secure the bronze medal in the 15U division of the 2026 Milcu Sports Got Skills basketball tournament over the weekend at the Greenhills West Gym in San Juan City.

Mikko Noel sparked the offense while David Dizon took over in the extra period to lift the Junior Archers to the victory that is part of their preparation for Season 89 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines U16 junior high school boys’ event in August.