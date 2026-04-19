'DJ Priest' mixes religion and rave in Buenos Aires tribute to Pope Francis

Peixoto told AFP his goal for the event was "to let the music touch hearts so deeply that young people return home with a desire to change the world."

On stage, an illuminated cross hung above Peixoto as a nearby screen showed a large white dove flapping its wings as a symbol of the Holy Spirit.

Many people in the crowd wore halos fitted with white lights, sold by street vendors for less than $10.

The concert kicked off with an audio clip of Francis saying, "The Church is not an NGO." Later, the 52-year-old Portuguese priest recited Francis's frequent request to young people to "make some noise."

Francis, who was born in Buenos Aires and served as archbishop of the city before his papacy began in 2013, died on April 21, 2025.

Tomas Ferreira, a 25-year-old lawyer, told AFP that while he is not Catholic, he thought it was "really great that the priest is trying to bring people together through the fusion of electronic music and religion."

"Religion is modernizing, and that's a good thing," he said.

From Guimaraes to the booth

A native of Guimaraes, Portugal, Peixoto has served as a parish priest in the Archdiocese of Braga, northern Portugal, since 1999.

His Sunday masses, he said with a laugh, "are normal. It's a normal liturgy."

He entered the seminary at age 13, but always kept one foot in the world of music. As a young man, he played the organ in a pop-rock band alongside his fellow seminarians.

"Going to church and going out to a bar or a club to listen to music felt the same -- it was normal," he recalled in an interview with AFP.

In the early 2000s, he organized karaoke nights to raise funds for his debt-ridden parish. He learned how to mix music by watching videos on YouTube and practicing the craft over several years.

"When I first started learning how to mix, I also began to immerse myself in electronic music culture. It wasn't just about understanding the technicalities, how to structure a set, but grasping the very essence of what an 'electronic music journey' truly is," Peixoto said.

"It was a long, long process -- a journey that led me right here."

Breakthrough in Ibiza

The Covid-19 pandemic marked the turning point for Peixoto.

He began streaming live sets on Facebook, his videos went viral and the nickname "DJ Priest" stuck.

"Techno started becoming a bit more melodic, which is the style I play now," said Peixoto.

"The music isn't quite as intense or heavy as it used to be. Instead, it serves as a vehicle capable of conveying messages, thoughts and melodies."

He said he conveys "messages of peace."

Peixoto's breakthrough moment came in Ibiza in July 2024, when he celebrated his 25th anniversary as a priest by performing in front of thousands of people.

He said he was concerned about how people would react to seeing a priest in the DJ booth. But the fear quickly faded when he said he saw young people showing "such incredible warmth."

"I get goosebumps when I feel that we are all united on the dance floor, that we are all on this journey together," he said.