Bridging islands

The Philippines, by contrast, remains a paradox. We are an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, endowed with natural beauty that rivals, if not exceeds, that of any tropical destination. Yet accessibility remains our weakest link. A tourist landing in Manila or Cebu often faces uncertainty: fragmented transfers, inconsistent schedules and a lack of coordinated infrastructure. The journey, instead of being part of the allure, becomes a test of patience.

The appointment of a new Tourism Secretary presents an opportunity for recalibration. The mandate of the Department of Tourism is clear: to develop and promote a competitive and sustainable tourism industry. This is not merely about branding or slogans. It is about building a system where the tourist experience is predictable, efficient and worth the premium that visitors are willing to pay.

Consider how each resort in the Maldives operates much like Amanpulo, El Nido, or Balesin. Privacy, exclusivity and ease of access are not luxuries; they are standard features. Tourists are not deterred by cost because the value proposition is clear. They are paying not just for scenery, but for convenience and certainty.

In the Philippines, we have islands that can match this model: Boracay, Palawan, Siargao, Bohol and parts of Mindanao. Yet we hesitate to integrate transport systems that connect these destinations in a coherent manner. Regulatory fragmentation among agencies, coupled with infrastructure gaps, results in a disjointed experience. The role of government, therefore, is not to operate tourism, but to orchestrate it.

There are lessons here that go beyond aesthetics. First, connectivity must be treated as a core tourism product. This includes streamlined airport processes, reliable inter-island transfers and coordinated scheduling between air and sea transport. Second, there must be regulatory clarity that encourages private investment in high-end, sustainable resorts. Third, marketing must align with reality. It is one thing to invite tourists; it is another to ensure that their journey meets expectations.

Tourism is, at its core, an economic engine. It generates employment, stimulates local industries and brings in foreign exchange. But it thrives only where systems are efficient and experiences are consistent. The Philippines does not lack beauty. What it lacks is cohesion.

As new leadership takes charge of tourism, the challenge is clear: transform our natural advantage into a structured experience. In an archipelago, the journey is the product. Until we master that journey, we will remain a destination of promise rather than performance.

For comments, email him at darren.dejesus@gmail.com.