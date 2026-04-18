Suns pull plug on Warriors’ bid

The Suns got off to a bright start with a 33-15 lead in the first quarter, before the Warriors cut the deficit to five points at half-time.

But Phoenix kept a wasteful Golden State at arms' length, successfully limiting veteran superstar Curry to just 17 points.

With barely a minute left, Jordan Goodwin intercepted a pass intended for Steph Curry, and scored a transition bucket, before adding a three on Phoenix's next possession to secure the win.

Victory set up a first-round playoff clash for Phoenix with Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA champions.

"Happy as hell. We came out on fire, we knew this was a do-or-die game," said Green, who added six rebounds and four assists.

For the injury-plagued and ageing Warriors, who won the NBA title in 2022, it was a disappointing end to a third consecutive season in the play-in tournament, crashing out before the playoffs as they did in 2024.

In fiery late scenes, two Warriors players — Draymond Green and Devin Booker — were ejected from the court, with Green continuing to taunt the home Phoenix fans as he departed.

Orlando beat the Hornets 121-90 to keep their season alive and set up a daunting first-round playoff series for the Magic against the Eastern Conference top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Paolo Banchero top-scored with 25 points in Orlando's last chance to qualify for the post-season via the play-in tournament, having failed at their first attempt against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

A physical, tough Magic outfit outmuscled the youthful Hornets from the tip-off of the win-or-go-home game in front of a sell-out 19,000 home crowd at Orlando's Kia Canter.