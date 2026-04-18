QCPD Project Hilamos

The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD.ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD.ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD. ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD. ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD.ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD.ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD. Photo by Anie Labor.ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD. ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD. ANALY LABOR
The QCPD and barangay officials cleared posters and other vandalism from a wall along Regalado Highway in Quezon City on Saturday, 18 April 2026, as part of Project Hilamos by the Quezon City government and the QCPD. ANALY LABOR