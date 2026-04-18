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DOTr: PUV modernization program like under-marinated chicken

DOTr Acting Secretay Giovanni Lopez on Saturday News Forum
DOTr Acting Secretay Giovanni Lopez on Saturday News ForumScreenshot from Saturday News Forum
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The Department of Transportation said its modernization program is designed to support public transport groups, including modern jeepneys and electric vehicles.

DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez, in an interview at the Saturday News Forum, cautioned that the program cannot be rolled out for all transport groups at once, warning that existing buses and modern jeepneys could be left in debt, paying off two vehicle units.

DOTr Acting Secretay Giovanni Lopez on Saturday News Forum
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“That’s like fried chicken that wasn’t marinated enough,” Lopez said in Filipino, likening incomplete implementation to a dish left underprepared.

The Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program aims to replace old jeepneys with safer, more fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly units, featuring GPS tracking and cashless payment options to improve the commuter experience.

Lopez said the program’s ultimate goal is to support transport groups that are ready to participate in the modernization.

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