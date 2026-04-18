Don’t panic: DTI urges calm as basic goods prices, stocks remain stable

“There is no price increase in basic necessities and prime commodities up to May 10,” Roque said, explaining that the DTI has been regularly meeting with manufacturers and retailers to monitor supply and pricing conditions.

Price freeze

Roque on Friday announced the extension of the nationwide price freeze on essential goods until 10 May, following a series of consultations with industry stakeholders.

She said the schedule of consultations has been adjusted as needed, extending monitoring periods based on developments in the market.

“Because of this situation, we really need to work very closely with manufacturers and retailers, so we understand their situation, and at the same time, they understand the President’s directive to keep prices stable,” she said.

Roque acknowledged that some manufacturers have raised concerns, including increases in logistics costs, but stressed that dialogue with the government remains ongoing.

She said these discussions are part of a broader effort to balance consumer protection with industry realities, noting that cooperation has been generally strong despite challenges.

Nationwide monitoring

The DTI also confirmed that its 18 regional offices are in full monitoring and enforcement mode, conducting daily price checks across the country.

Roque said this includes coordination with major supermarket chains to ensure uniform pricing from Luzon to Mindanao, as well as continued monitoring of wet markets in coordination with the Department of Agriculture.

‘Don’t panic!’

Amid concerns over prices and supply, Roque urged the public to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

“There’s no need to panic, there is also no need to hoard,” she said, adding that supply levels remain sufficient and stable across major retail outlets.

She also cited assurance from supermarket operators that shelves remain well-stocked and that there is no current supply shortage of basic goods.