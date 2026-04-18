Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You will notice your partner seems to be drifting away. Check on them — they might be going through something.

Health: Drink hot soup or tea for the body.

Career: You are about to be noticed for a promotion.

Wealth: A payment from a past debt will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Stay patient and observant in relationships, and avoid jumping to conclusions.