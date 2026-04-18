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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (19 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You will notice your partner seems to be drifting away. Check on them — they might be going through something.

Health: Drink hot soup or tea for the body.

Career: You are about to be noticed for a promotion.

Wealth: A payment from a past debt will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Stay patient and observant in relationships, and avoid jumping to conclusions.

OX

Love: If you feel jealousy, say it immediately instead of keeping inside.

Health: Do simple morning stretching or exercise.

Career: People are relying on you — do not let them down.

Wealth: A new idea for extra income may come. Think it through carefully.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Keep emotions balanced and communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings.

TIGER

Love: Good morning and good night are not enough — spend quality time together.

Health: Avoid stress eating.

Career: A mentor will guide you. Make the most of it.

Wealth: Avoid luxuries for now as expenses are coming.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 6

Advice: Focus on consistency and emotional discipline to maintain stability in both work and relationships.

RABBIT

Love: Simple excitement matters— do not take it for granted.

Health: You may feel irritable. Drink water and rest.

Career: Superiors are favoring you — show you are deserving.

Wealth: Stick to your budget and avoid overspending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Practice patience and avoid emotional spending or impulsive decisions today.

DRAGON

Love: You may see a friend in a different light — there could be a spark.

Health: Consult a doctor if back pain persists.

Career: You may need to act as a bridge in a team conflict.

Wealth: Expenses and income may balance each other out today.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Stay neutral in conflicts and focus on solutions instead of taking sides.

SNAKE

Love: Jealousy may surface — talk about it before it grows.

Health: Avoid impulsive eating; maintain regular meals.

Career: A big project is coming — stay focused.

Wealth: Good day for small business promotions.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Address concerns early and communicate clearly to prevent misunderstandings from escalating.

HORSE

Love: Do not change yourself just for someone else.

Health: Eat fruits and vegetables for better fiber intake.

Career: Teamwork is strong — cooperate to reach goals.

Wealth: Extra income may come from side jobs or freelance work.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 6

Advice: Balance independence with cooperation to achieve steady progress.

GOAT

Love: Avoid silent treatment — it creates distance.

Health: Take care of your respiratory system; avoid dust.

Career: Do not give up on your ongoing project.

Wealth: Help may come from a family member.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 8

Advice: Keep communication open to maintain harmony in relationships and work.

MONKEY

Love: New excitement is around you — be open but cautious.

Health: Reduce sugar intake.

Career: Your skills will be recognized by your boss.

Wealth: A small stroke of luck may come.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Stay alert to opportunities but avoid impulsive decisions.

ROOSTER

Love: Your partner may feel overwhelmed — give them space.

Health: Avoid overthinking; take deep breaths.

Career: Expect possible opposition to your plans — handle it calmly.

Wealth: Do not lend money without clear terms.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Patience and calm communication will help you avoid unnecessary conflict.

DOG

Love: What you are looking for may already be around you.

Health: Eat iron-rich food; watch for signs of low energy.

Career: A new responsibility is coming — trust yourself.

Wealth: Focus on rebuilding savings and emergency funds.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Be practical and prepared as new responsibilities may require discipline and focus.

PIG

Love: Not all green flags are real — observe carefully.

Health: Stay hydrated, especially when going out.

Career: A chance for a better position may come.

Wealth: Money flow is steady, but avoid impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Observe carefully before trusting and maintain financial discipline in all decisions.

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master hanz
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