Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will notice your partner seems to be drifting away. Check on them — they might be going through something.
Health: Drink hot soup or tea for the body.
Career: You are about to be noticed for a promotion.
Wealth: A payment from a past debt will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Stay patient and observant in relationships, and avoid jumping to conclusions.
OX
Love: If you feel jealousy, say it immediately instead of keeping inside.
Health: Do simple morning stretching or exercise.
Career: People are relying on you — do not let them down.
Wealth: A new idea for extra income may come. Think it through carefully.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Keep emotions balanced and communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings.
TIGER
Love: Good morning and good night are not enough — spend quality time together.
Health: Avoid stress eating.
Career: A mentor will guide you. Make the most of it.
Wealth: Avoid luxuries for now as expenses are coming.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 6
Advice: Focus on consistency and emotional discipline to maintain stability in both work and relationships.
RABBIT
Love: Simple excitement matters— do not take it for granted.
Health: You may feel irritable. Drink water and rest.
Career: Superiors are favoring you — show you are deserving.
Wealth: Stick to your budget and avoid overspending.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Practice patience and avoid emotional spending or impulsive decisions today.
DRAGON
Love: You may see a friend in a different light — there could be a spark.
Health: Consult a doctor if back pain persists.
Career: You may need to act as a bridge in a team conflict.
Wealth: Expenses and income may balance each other out today.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Stay neutral in conflicts and focus on solutions instead of taking sides.
SNAKE
Love: Jealousy may surface — talk about it before it grows.
Health: Avoid impulsive eating; maintain regular meals.
Career: A big project is coming — stay focused.
Wealth: Good day for small business promotions.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Address concerns early and communicate clearly to prevent misunderstandings from escalating.
HORSE
Love: Do not change yourself just for someone else.
Health: Eat fruits and vegetables for better fiber intake.
Career: Teamwork is strong — cooperate to reach goals.
Wealth: Extra income may come from side jobs or freelance work.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 6
Advice: Balance independence with cooperation to achieve steady progress.
GOAT
Love: Avoid silent treatment — it creates distance.
Health: Take care of your respiratory system; avoid dust.
Career: Do not give up on your ongoing project.
Wealth: Help may come from a family member.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 8
Advice: Keep communication open to maintain harmony in relationships and work.
MONKEY
Love: New excitement is around you — be open but cautious.
Health: Reduce sugar intake.
Career: Your skills will be recognized by your boss.
Wealth: A small stroke of luck may come.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Stay alert to opportunities but avoid impulsive decisions.
ROOSTER
Love: Your partner may feel overwhelmed — give them space.
Health: Avoid overthinking; take deep breaths.
Career: Expect possible opposition to your plans — handle it calmly.
Wealth: Do not lend money without clear terms.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Patience and calm communication will help you avoid unnecessary conflict.
DOG
Love: What you are looking for may already be around you.
Health: Eat iron-rich food; watch for signs of low energy.
Career: A new responsibility is coming — trust yourself.
Wealth: Focus on rebuilding savings and emergency funds.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Be practical and prepared as new responsibilities may require discipline and focus.
PIG
Love: Not all green flags are real — observe carefully.
Health: Stay hydrated, especially when going out.
Career: A chance for a better position may come.
Wealth: Money flow is steady, but avoid impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Observe carefully before trusting and maintain financial discipline in all decisions.