BSP seen hiking rates amid inflation surge — BPI

“We expect the BSP to deliver a 25-bps policy rate hike on April 23, as the balance of risks has shifted toward a more persistent and broad-based inflation environment,” he said. “Full-year inflation could easily average above 5%, with monthly prints potentially approaching at least 8% if Dubai oil prices remain persistently above $100 per barrel.”

The RRP is the BSP’s key policy interest rate, used to manage liquidity and influence borrowing costs in the economy. A lower RRP increases money supply, encouraging consumption and boosting demand, which can, in turn, raise inflation.

An RRP hike, on the other hand, encourages banks to hold funds rather than lend, leading to higher borrowing costs, slower spending and investment, and ultimately helping to curb inflation—though it may also temper economic growth.

The Monetary Board implemented two RRP cuts in December and February—prior to the escalation of the Middle East conflict—amid weaker-than-expected economic growth, largely attributed to the flood control scandal’s impact on infrastructure spending and investor confidence. The Board also convened an off-cycle meeting last month, where it opted to keep rates steady, citing weak 2025 growth and the limited effectiveness of monetary policy against supply-side shocks such as rising oil prices.

However, economists like Neri expect the BSP to hike rates by at least 25 basis points this year as first- and second-round effects of the conflict feed into headline inflation, which rose by 1.7 percentage points month-on-month to 4.1% in March—breaching the upper end of the BSP’s target range.

“So for inflation, we usually weaken demand, which is what we do. We weaken demand by tightening monetary policy,” said BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. in a recent TV interview.

“That would not have a lot of effect in the face of a supply shock. So we’re waiting for spillover effects onto demand. When those effects appear, then we can do something with monetary policy,” he added.