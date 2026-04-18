BINI lights up Coachella week 2

They met it head-on.

Opening with a kulintang-infused dance break, BINI immediately anchored their performance in Filipino identity while elevating it for an international crowd. Dressed in bold, Y2K-inspired red and blue ensembles, the group burst onto the stage with “Strings,” setting a fierce tone with commanding rap verses and tightly synchronized choreography.

From the first beat, the difference was undeniable. Their movements were sharper, transitions smoother, and stage presence more grounded—like artists who had fully stepped into their moment.

Midway through the set, the octet—Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena—delivered a seamless outfit transformation, shedding their opening looks to reveal sleek metallic ensembles paired with silver boots. The shift mirrored the evolution of their performance: polished, confident, and globally attuned without losing their roots.

Tracks like “Zero Pressure” and “Out of My Head” hit harder this time, fueled by louder cheers and an audience that was no longer discovering BINI—but celebrating them.

“Coachella, are you ready to jump with us?” Maloi asked.

The response was instant. The crowd moved as one, turning the Mojave tent into a full-scale party.

Their connection with the audience also felt more personal, more grounded. Jhoanna, taking in the roar of the crowd, said, “Coachella make some noise… Wow that’s the noise we needed.”

Moments later, the group proudly acknowledged their roots, greeting the crowd in their respective dialects before declaring, “Pilipino! Philippines!”

“Grabe ang daming Pinoy! Maraming salamat po! It feels so special to be back here for weekend 2,” Jhoanna added, visibly moved.

“For everyone who’s watching around the world, we see you!” Sheena said.

That sense of connection carried through the set. When BINI performed “Karera” and “Salamin, Salamin,” the sing-alongs grew louder, stretching beyond Filipino fans and into a diverse, global crowd. Behind them, visuals lit up in the colors of the Philippine flag—an unmistakable statement of pride.

“Blink Twice” emerged as one of the night’s standout moments, elevated by tighter execution and stronger stage dynamics, while “Cherry on Top” leaned into vibrant, playful visuals that amplified the group’s charisma.

“Being for weekend 2 and seeing your faces mean so much to us, grabe!” Maloi shared.

Mikha then turned the energy check into a moment of unity.

“Do you think you guys can beat week 1?” she asked.

The crowd answered with a resounding cheer, echoing her signature “eyy” gesture in unison.

The energy only escalated. “Blush” erupted into a chant-filled segment, with fans shouting “Oh Kalami, oh kalami,” while “Bikini” transformed the stage into a sun-soaked celebration.

Closing with “Pantropiko,” BINI once again infused the performance with kulintang elements, blending tradition with pop spectacle. As the final notes rang out, Maloi shouted, “Pilipinas!”—met by a thunderous response from both Filipino and international fans.

Even after the music faded, the chants continued.

“BINI! BINI!”

“Mabuhay ang musikang Pilipino!” Jhoanna declared.

In one of the most emotional moments of the night, the Philippine flag filled the backdrop as the group took a bow. Flags waved across the crowd, and the members, visibly overwhelmed, held back tears as they soaked in the moment.

If their first weekend sparked curiosity, the second cemented something far greater: recognition.

BINI didn’t just return to Coachella—they elevated their presence, turning a breakthrough into a statement. With every beat, every chant, and every proudly spoken “Pilipinas,” they carried Filipino music further onto the global stage.

And this time, the world wasn’t just watching.

It was already singing along.