World champion trains after huge victory

“I felt that my body was trying to tell me something while I was in bed so I jumped out and got dressed,” said the Filipino southpaw, who stopped Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez in the seventh round on 3 April at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

“After jogging and shadowboxing, I felt great,” he added.

Taduran arrived in the country 10 days ago following his third defense and is now back with his family in Cabuyao, Laguna, where he owns a house he shares with wife Joy and son Gaven.

He is not expected to be back anytime in the next two months but Taduran doesn’t want to get caught napping.

American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who runs Taduran’s affairs with permission from co-managers Cucuy and Marty Elorde, has relayed information to the camp of Puerto Rican pound-for-pound entrant Oscar Collazo about a unification fight.

Apparently, Collazo will wait for the result of next month’s title fight in South Africa starring World Boxing Council champion Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse before making a decision.

Collazo has the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association 105-pound straps, hardware that Jerusalem and Taduran badly want as they also aim to become undisputed champion.

Meanwhile, Taduran will continue to do morning workouts to remain in shape.

“I have to stay in shape because my mission is not yet complete.”