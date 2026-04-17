VAT, oil excise tax suspension vital amid crisis – Quimbo

In addition, he expressed that the government could have already hit their projected targets for the year given the increase of fuel prices during the last 45 days of price volatility due to Middle Eastern conflict.

Quimbo acknowledged that the windfall from these developments were being used for cash relief distribution to affected sectors, however, he asserted that the implementation for the program was far from perfect.

“Ang ating programang ayuda, hindi pa siya ganun ka-efficient,” he explained during a press conference with reporters this Friday.

(Our relief program is not yet efficient)

“We have seen that we still need to fix our system of distribution because we are living witnesses in the last five days that it is not accurate, many individuals are not included,” he added.

The lawmaker reiterated that the suspension of VAT and excise tax for at least two months was going to be a more viable solution amid the current landscape of relief systems.

Quimbo stressed that the timeframe was going to allow the government to address issues regarding its subsidy distribution to better cater to a broader sector of individuals affected in the crisis.