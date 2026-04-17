Stablecoins could reshape OFW remittances

The Philippines could lead the shift to stablecoin-based remittances, but only if it accelerates developer education and clarifies regulations, fintech and blockchain experts said.

With over a million overseas Filipino workers sending money home through channels that charge up to 6 percent and take days to process, stablecoins offer near-instant transfers at significantly lower cost — potentially boosting household income. Despite seasonal slowdowns, remittances still rose 3.5 percent in January, underscoring the country’s reliance on these flows.