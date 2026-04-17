Stablecoins could reshape OFW remittances

The Philippines could lead the shift to stablecoin-based remittances, but only if it accelerates developer education and clarifies regulations, fintech and blockchain experts said.
With over a million overseas Filipino workers sending money home through channels that charge up to 6 percent and take days to process, stablecoins offer near-instant transfers at significantly lower cost — potentially boosting household income. Despite seasonal slowdowns, remittances still rose 3.5 percent in January, underscoring the country’s reliance on these flows.
Industry leaders said the technology is already in place, but gaps remain.
What we need now is education and clarity so builders can integrate stablecoins into apps that everyday Filipinos will actually use,” said Eli Rabadon, CEO of DVCode. They added that while global use cases — from payroll to everyday spending — are rapidly expanding, the Philippines must move faster to translate early regulatory groundwork into widespread adoption.