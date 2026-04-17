Sanctions lock out cheap Russian fuel

The compliant ones from the Americas arrive slower and cost more. That leaves Manila choosing between speed, price, risk; never all three.

The US began tightening sanctions on Russian energy since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with major measures rolled out in 2022 and expanded since.

According to reports, Russia is trying to disguise it as fuel from other countries.

The fuel itself is usable, except banks won’t process payments for fear of sanctions, insurers may refuse to cover the cargo and, without insurance, ships cannot dock at most ports or enter key canals, risking being stranded at sea.

For potential buyers like the Philippines, heavily dependent on imported fuel, the bargain is stark: pay more for safe supply, or risk penalties and diplomatic fallout for cheaper energy?