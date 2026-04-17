Rapper D4vd arrested in connection to teen's murder

One day before she would have turned 15, Los Angeles police discovered the Rivas's badly decomposed body in the trunk of an impounded Tesla last September.

Police were called to the Hollywood tow yard by workers and neighbors who complained of a foul smell.

No charges have been filed against the rapper yet, but local prosecutors say they will review the case and expect to issue an update Monday.

Rivas was reported missing at age 13 in Riverside County, which neighbors Los Angeles to the southeast.

After the autopsy, the medical examiner's office said she "appeared to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found."

Los Angeles Police Department investigators said the Tesla was parked in the tony Hollywood Hills area for nearly a month before being towed.

The young star shot to internet fame in 2022 when his "Romantic Homicide" became a breakout hit on TikTok.