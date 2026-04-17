Lawyer seeks hospital care for Curlee Discaya over 'shoulder injury'

Legal counsel for the Discaya couple said a request has been filed with the Senate seeking the hospitalization of Curlee Discaya after he allegedly sustained a torn shoulder tendon while in detention.
In a radio interview Friday, lawyer Cornelio Samaniego said the injury was identified through an MRI conducted on April 5, though no surgery date has been set.
“His personal doctor reviewed the MRI and confirmed the tendon is torn. He needs an operation to reconnect the tendon in her right shoulder,” Samaniego said.
Discaya is being held under a contempt order issued by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in connection with a tax evasion case declared non-bailable.
He has also been linked to alleged irregularities involving construction firms handling flood control projects and was arrested in December 2025 over alleged ghost projects in Davao Occidental worth P96.5 million.