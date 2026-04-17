Iwai sparkles with 9-under 63

LOS ANGELES — Japan’s Chizzy Iwai delivered a blistering start Thursday, firing a 9-under-par 63 to seize a two-shot lead in the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club.
Iwai stormed out of the gates with one of the most explosive openings of the season, playing her first seven holes in seven under par. After opening with a par on the 10th, the 23-year-old rattled off five straight birdies before draining an eagle on the par-5 16th to ignite her round.
“Good tee time in the morning, very peaceful and comfortable,” Iwai said. “I felt relaxed and had a really good feeling.”
She stayed aggressive on the inward nine, adding birdies on Nos. 1 and 5 to match the lowest score recorded at El Caballero since the tournament moved there two years ago while Wilshire Country Club undergoes renovations.
For a moment, Iwai even allowed herself to dream bigger.
“A little bit thinking 58 or 59,” she said with a smile. “But golf is not easy.”
Trailing by two strokes at 65 are Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, South Korea’s Sei Young Kim, and Thailand’s Suvichaya Vinijchaitham.
Tavatanakit, a former UCLA standout, produced a steady round highlighted by eight birdies against a lone bogey.
“My ball-striking felt really good,” Tavatanakit said. “Just a solid day. Made a lot of putts.”
The event serves as the final tune-up before next week’s Chevron Championship in Houston, adding extra urgency to the leaderboard.
Two-time defending champion Hannah Green remained in contention with a 67, saying she still feels comfortable competing in Los Angeles even with the venue change.
“I just feel very comfortable when I’m back here in LA,” Green said. “Doesn’t really matter if it’s Wilshire.”
Meanwhile, LPGA two-time winner this season Hyo Joo Kim opened with a 68, tied with former UCLA star Lilia Vu and Canadian amateur Aphrodite Deng.
Iwai, who captured her first LPGA title at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open last year, also had family close by on the course. Her twin sister Akie Iwai, runner-up here a year ago and winner of the Portland Classic last summer, opened with a 70 while playing in the group just ahead of her.
With the Chevron Championship looming, Iwai’s scorching start could not have come at a better time as she looks to carry momentum into the LPGA’s first major of the season.