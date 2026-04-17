Iwai sparkles with 9-under 63

“Good tee time in the morning, very peaceful and comfortable,” Iwai said. “I felt relaxed and had a really good feeling.”

She stayed aggressive on the inward nine, adding birdies on Nos. 1 and 5 to match the lowest score recorded at El Caballero since the tournament moved there two years ago while Wilshire Country Club undergoes renovations.

For a moment, Iwai even allowed herself to dream bigger.

“A little bit thinking 58 or 59,” she said with a smile. “But golf is not easy.”

Trailing by two strokes at 65 are Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, South Korea’s Sei Young Kim, and Thailand’s Suvichaya Vinijchaitham.

Tavatanakit, a former UCLA standout, produced a steady round highlighted by eight birdies against a lone bogey.

“My ball-striking felt really good,” Tavatanakit said. “Just a solid day. Made a lot of putts.”

The event serves as the final tune-up before next week’s Chevron Championship in Houston, adding extra urgency to the leaderboard.

Two-time defending champion Hannah Green remained in contention with a 67, saying she still feels comfortable competing in Los Angeles even with the venue change.