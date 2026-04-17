Fuel squeeze prompts SEC to push borrower relief

As the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affect capacity to service their debts, the SEC said lenders should prioritize loan restructuring or rescheduling programs, including modifying payment schedules, extending loan terms, and adjusting installment amounts based on borrowers’ ability to pay.

It added that companies may grant a grace period of at least one month on loan payments, depending on the borrower’s financial condition, with such relief targeted at those in demonstrated distress and calibrated against the lender’s liquidity position.

To further cushion borrowers, financing and lending firms are encouraged to waive or refrain from imposing penalties, surcharges, and similar charges during the grace period.

The regulator stressed that relief efforts should be proportionate to each firm’s financial capacity, with larger lenders and those heavily exposed to consumer lending expected to take a more proactive role, while smaller players may extend support on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, companies operating online lending platforms or engaged in high-volume consumer lending are expected to move more aggressively in providing relief regardless of asset size.

To ensure transparency, the SEC said all relief arrangements should be documented in writing, clearly explained to borrowers, and supported by their informed consent.