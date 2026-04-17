FGEN lands P24.75-B BDO credit for hydro buyout

Lopez Family-led First Gen Corp. (FGEN) has secured a massive P24.75 billion in standby credit support from the Sy Family’s BDO Unibank, Inc. to back its investment in pumped storage hydropower projects.

FGEN said Friday that BDO issued standby letters of credit (SBLCs) of P9.9 billion and P14.85 billion to support its acquisition of a 33 percent stake in Prime Hydropower Energy, Inc. (PHEI), through its wholly owned subsidiary FGEN Aqua Power Holdings, Inc.