ERC locks in stable subsidy pipeline for poorest consumers

PSALM as LSF administrator

“The Resolution likewise designates PSALM as the Administrator of the LSF to ensure the effective and transparent implementation of the Lifeline Subsidy Program,” the ERC advisory read.

A key change is the inclusion of all retail rate components in calculating lifeline discounts, expanding the subsidy base and likely resulting in higher bill reductions for qualified users.

The ERC said operationalizing a uniform lifeline subsidy system, funded by a P0.01 per kilowatt-hour charge applied across all electricity consumers, with the pooled collections, will provide a more reliable stream of support for marginalized households.

Redistribution effect underscored

However, the system also underscores a redistribution effect, with non-qualifying consumers, including middle-income households, contributing to the subsidy pool through the universal charge even as benefits are concentrated on the poorest users.