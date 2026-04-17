El Cortijo brings Spanish-Latin flavors to Balmori pop-up

Manila residents won't have to travel to Lipa City to experience dining at the El Cortijo Restaurante. Executive chef Ziggy Segunial has brought his raíces españolas—a menu rooted in Spanish and Latin American cuisine—from Batangas to Rockwell, Makati, where it has a temporary home at The Balmori Suites until 10 May.

The Balmori Suites’ Chef’s Table serves as a rotating space for guest chefs to showcase specialized menus in a small, focused setting.