El Cortijo brings Spanish-Latin flavors to Balmori pop-up

Manila residents won't have to travel to Lipa City to experience dining at the El Cortijo Restaurante. Executive chef Ziggy Segunial has brought his raíces españolas—a menu rooted in Spanish and Latin American cuisine—from Batangas to Rockwell, Makati, where it has a temporary home at The Balmori Suites until 10 May.
The Balmori Suites’ Chef’s Table serves as a rotating space for guest chefs to showcase specialized menus in a small, focused setting.
Owner Patrick Reyes, who hosted the DAILY TRIBUNE at the space, noted that his travels through Spain and a particular love for Portugal guided the restaurant’s culinary identity.
The experience starts with octopus and squid ink croquettes topped with seared baby squid, followed by spinach croquettes with a thin, crispy tuile.
While not officially on the set menu, Reyes also served a delightful plate of chipirones con espada—fried baby squid with green chili pepper, and paired with corn chips, and aioli.
The starters also feature new additions: rich and scrumptious black and white fishlings, plus shrimp sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and chilies.
The middle course features a Brazilian coconut seafood stew, which is a refreshing mix of sweet and savory notes. For the mains, the kitchen serves a tataki-style tuna loin—seared on the outside and pink at the center—accompanied by a zesty Peruvian escabeche. This is followed by wahoo Vera Cruz, a white fish served in a robust, tomato-heavy sauce with roasted potatoes.
The meal ends with a dessert sampler of the unforgettable bittersweet chocolate meringue, plus tres leches and alfajores.
El Cortijo is open daily at The Balmori Suites, except Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pop-up concludes its run on 10 May 2026.