Drug war victims may seek universal jurisdiction if ICC junks Digong case: lawyer

“The ICC issue on jurisdiction only pertains to the ICC. But let’s say that [if] the ICC will rule that it has no jurisdiction, there are still remedies for the victims, and this is the universal jurisdiction,” Andres said partly in Filipino in a television interview.

“There are other countries in the world where they reiterate universal jurisdiction over crimes against humanity wherever it occurs. So that can be a remedy,” he added.

The Appeals Chamber is set to rule with finality on 22 April whether the ICC has jurisdiction to prosecute the 81-year-old ex-leader for crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder tied to his notorious bloody war on drugs.

The defense has repeatedly contested the ICC’s jurisdiction, citing the Philippines’ withdrawal as a state member from the Rome Statute, the tribunal’s founding treaty, as early as March 2019.

Despite this, Andres believes that there is “sufficient basis” for why the ICC still asserts authority over Duterte’s case even as the country’s membership was no longer in effect at the time of his arrest on 11 March in Manila.

Recall that in 2018, Duterte ordered that the Philippines cease to be a party to the Statute, after ICC prosecutors launched a preliminary probe into his bloody drug war that has drawn global condemnation.

However, the withdrawal only became official one year later. Under the ICC’s rules, a one-year window is required to prevent a state party from immediately departing the treaty once it learns that it is under investigation for committing possible grave crimes, including crimes against humanity.

“That’s why we believe that the safeguards against the adverse effects of withdrawal are strong, and that it will not simply remove the jurisdiction of the ICC,” Andres asserted.