Deal mostly theater

In other words, it is intended to make the company easier to value someday. That’s not nothing, but it is very far from a transformation.

The pitch is tidy; the reality is messier. A spin-off can unlock value when the market’s discount is purely a “conglomerate discount.” But a conglomerate discount exists for a reason: It often reflects real challenges.

The disclosure says existing shareholders should receive shares in the international entity corresponding to their interest in the company, subject to taxes and regulatory requirements. That means the same owners are simply being handed two wrappers instead of one.

Unless the separation changes capital allocation discipline, governance incentives, or operating execution, this is a rearrangement, not a reinvention.