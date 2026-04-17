Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If you are only remembered now and it is payday again, you already know why.
Health: Eat warm porridge with egg and bitter gourd.
Career: Fix your files and workspace for a fresh start tomorrow.
Wealth: Wise investment is a hard drive or cloud backup for photos and work.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
OX
Love: If they are only sweet during payday, they do not love you, they want your bonus.
Health: Eat vegetables and avoid street food this week.
Career: A kind gesture today will open an opportunity next week.
Wealth: Wise investment is a bookkeeper notebook or online cash flow tracker.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
TIGER
Love: If you are not proudly shown, do not force yourself.
Health: Avoid oversleeping. Sleep feels better with balance.
Career: Finish pending tasks for a lighter start in August.
Wealth: Wise investment is organizers for receipts, documents, and IDs.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
RABBIT
Love:You do not need to change yourself just to be accepted.
Health: Drink warm tea to help with mental calmness.
Career: Do not waste your creative surge. Document your ideas.
Wealth: Wise investment is soundproof curtains or noise reducers.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
DRAGON
Love: If there is a lack of respect in the relationship, what you need is not a bonus but a break.
Health: Eat high fiber snacks to avoid bloating and colds.
Career: A good day to fix internal systems, focus on processes not people.
Wealth: Wise investment is airtight food containers or shelf bins.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
SNAKE
Love: If they love you, they are not afraid to commit in any situation.
Health: Eat bananas, fruits and plain rice for a calming light meal.
Career: Someone may offer a short term collaboration. Go for it if it aligns with you.
Wealth: Wise investment is a travel wallet, pouches, or secure cash organizers.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
HORSE
Love: It is not love if you are only being used when someone needs a favor.
Health: Eat soup.
Career: Reorganize your workspace to boost mental clarity.
Wealth: Wise investment is rechargeable batteries or solar powered-gadgets.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
GOAT
Love: You do not need to prove your worth to someone who does not value you.
Health: Eat a warm breakfast for better digestion.
Career: Prepare for sudden changes and expect positive ones.
Wealth: Wise investment is DIY repair tools or maintenance kits.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
MONKEY
Love: Sorry is not enough if you are always the one getting hurt.
Health: Drink calamansi juice to strengthen and cleanse lungs.
Career: Someone will rely on your creativity. Deliver your unique insight.
Wealth: Wise investment is a wall calendar or monthly whiteboard.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
ROOSTER
Love: If you are only remembered when they are sad, do not go back.
Health: Eat salad or vegetable soup to cleanse before August.
Career: You are trusted with a task. Prove them right.
Wealth: Wise investment is basic life insurance or emergency coverage.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
DOG
Love: If they do not show effort, do not give your full emotional investment.
Health: Eat warm soup to strengthen and cleanse the body.
Career: Be firm with deadlines. Do not let delays happen because of others.
Wealth: Wise investment is a one year prepaid mobile or internet plan.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
PIG
Love: If you are always the one adjusting, it may no longer be love but sacrifice.
Health: Avoid cold drinks at night, especially if you are not feeling well.
Career: Today’s feedback may lead to a better role next month.
Wealth: Wise investment is a budget tracker or financial goal chart.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2