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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (18 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: If you are only remembered now and it is payday again, you already know why.

Health: Eat warm porridge with egg and bitter gourd.

Career: Fix your files and workspace for a fresh start tomorrow.

Wealth: Wise investment is a hard drive or cloud backup for photos and work.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

OX

Love: If they are only sweet during payday, they do not love you, they want your bonus.

Health: Eat vegetables and avoid street food this week.

Career: A kind gesture today will open an opportunity next week.

Wealth: Wise investment is a bookkeeper notebook or online cash flow tracker.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

TIGER

Love: If you are not proudly shown, do not force yourself.

Health: Avoid oversleeping. Sleep feels better with balance.

Career: Finish pending tasks for a lighter start in August.

Wealth: Wise investment is organizers for receipts, documents, and IDs.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

RABBIT

Love:You do not need to change yourself just to be accepted.

Health: Drink warm tea to help with mental calmness.

Career: Do not waste your creative surge. Document your ideas.

Wealth: Wise investment is soundproof curtains or noise reducers.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

DRAGON

Love: If there is a lack of respect in the relationship, what you need is not a bonus but a break.

Health: Eat high fiber snacks to avoid bloating and colds.

Career: A good day to fix internal systems, focus on processes not people.

Wealth: Wise investment is airtight food containers or shelf bins.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

SNAKE

Love: If they love you, they are not afraid to commit in any situation.

Health: Eat bananas, fruits and plain rice for a calming light meal.

Career: Someone may offer a short term collaboration. Go for it if it aligns with you.

Wealth: Wise investment is a travel wallet, pouches, or secure cash organizers.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

HORSE

Love: It is not love if you are only being used when someone needs a favor.

Health: Eat soup.

Career: Reorganize your workspace to boost mental clarity.

Wealth: Wise investment is rechargeable batteries or solar powered-gadgets.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

GOAT

Love: You do not need to prove your worth to someone who does not value you.

Health: Eat a warm breakfast for better digestion.

Career: Prepare for sudden changes and expect positive ones.

Wealth: Wise investment is DIY repair tools or maintenance kits.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

MONKEY

Love: Sorry is not enough if you are always the one getting hurt.

Health: Drink calamansi juice to strengthen and cleanse lungs.

Career: Someone will rely on your creativity. Deliver your unique insight.

Wealth: Wise investment is a wall calendar or monthly whiteboard.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

ROOSTER

Love: If you are only remembered when they are sad, do not go back.

Health: Eat salad or vegetable soup to cleanse before August.

Career: You are trusted with a task. Prove them right.

Wealth: Wise investment is basic life insurance or emergency coverage.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

DOG

Love: If they do not show effort, do not give your full emotional investment.

Health: Eat warm soup to strengthen and cleanse the body.

Career: Be firm with deadlines. Do not let delays happen because of others.

Wealth: Wise investment is a one year prepaid mobile or internet plan.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

PIG

Love: If you are always the one adjusting, it may no longer be love but sacrifice.

Health: Avoid cold drinks at night, especially if you are not feeling well.

Career: Today’s feedback may lead to a better role next month.

Wealth: Wise investment is a budget tracker or financial goal chart.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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