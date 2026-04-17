Copperstone Lending taps AI, partners with gov’t vs scams

At the core of its operations is an AI-backed platform used for credit evaluation, fraud monitoring, and operational controls. Copperstone Lending said the system is designed to safeguard customer data, enforce ethical collection standards, and improve overall security in digital financial services.

The firm is also linked to a Hong Kong-based company, reflecting the increasing cross-border flow of capital, technology, and expertise in Asia’s fintech and private lending sectors.

As part of efforts to address online lending-related fraud, Copperstone Lending has entered into partnerships with key government agencies. It signed a memorandum of agreement with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center to support public education campaigns, policy coordination and responses to cybercrime.

The company is also working with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group under initiatives such as CyberShield 2025, which focuses on cybersecurity awareness and the prevention of digital financial fraud.

These collaborations underscore a broader public–private approach to strengthening trust and safety in the digital lending space, amid growing concerns over scams, data privacy and abusive lending practices.

Copperstone Lending is likewise a member of the Fintech Philippines Association, where it participates in industry discussions aimed at promoting innovation, accountability, and ethical standards across the sector.

By integrating AI-driven systems with coordinated efforts involving regulators and law enforcement, Copperstone Lending is positioning itself within ongoing initiatives to improve oversight and consumer protection in the Philippine digital lending industry.