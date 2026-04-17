SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

‘Child abuser’ apprehended

GIRL NABBED
Published on

Police arrested a 42-year-old woman in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City for alleged child abuse, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by the alias Ferdilyn, was apprehended at her residence in Manggahan II, Lower Matatdo. The operation was part of an intensified campaign to locate individuals with outstanding warrants for crimes against children.

GIRL NABBED
Female suspect for child abuse nabbed in Parañaque

The arrest was made under a warrant for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, also known as Republic Act 7610.

Parañaque child abuse arrest RA 7610
Special Protection of Children Against Abuse law Philippines
police warrant arrest Barangay San Isidro Parañaque

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph