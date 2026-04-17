‘Child abuser’ apprehended

Police arrested a 42-year-old woman in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City for alleged child abuse, authorities said.
The suspect, identified by the alias Ferdilyn, was apprehended at her residence in Manggahan II, Lower Matatdo. The operation was part of an intensified campaign to locate individuals with outstanding warrants for crimes against children.
The arrest was made under a warrant for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, also known as Republic Act 7610.