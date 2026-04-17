10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire begins

Nonetheless, Agence France-Presse images showed packed cars heading southwards along Lebanon’s coastal highway before dawn, and crossing at sunrise what was left of a bridge bombed by Israel during the war.

Displaced resident Alaa Damash acknowledged the warnings “to wait a bit” before rushing back home.

But the people’s “love for their lands and houses, and their attachment to them, pushed them to go back there despite the fire threats,” she said.

The ceasefire represents a key step in Washington’s efforts to reach a deal to end its war with Iran, with Tehran insisting a Lebanon truce must be part of any agreement.

Mediator Islamabad has been leading the international push to restart face-to-face talks between Tehran and Washington with Trump signaling he might fly to Pakistan to sign any agreement — adding they were “very close” to striking one.

The fighting in Lebanon broke out on 2 March when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel just a few days after the start of the Middle East war in retribution for the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in the opening waves of United States-Israeli strikes.