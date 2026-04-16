The 90th ‘Philippines Yearbook’ launch

On the 90th year celebration of the Philippines Yearbook, its chairman and CEO Grace Glory Go paid homage to her father, Dr. Jimmy Go Puan Seng, who founded this annual publication, as well as her mother Felisa Velasco-Go.
Today, Grace and her son continue to carry out this family legacy, which is now the only chronicler of Philippine progress. The Philippines Yearbook is a prestigious published work, which in itself is a piece of history in the making. Companies clamor to be a part of it every year, you know!
This year, it’s titled Tatak Pinoy, featuring many of the proudly Pinoy brands and products “that made a nation” as Grace put it.
The cover is adorned by items we know and love, and can definitely spot a mile away. Favorites like Jollibee, Datu Puti suka, Skyflakes and even katol! One look and it gives you an instant warmth — the feeling of home and nostalgia.
Tonight’s launch party also feels like a part of history, too, as we mark a milestone birthday for Grace herself. She just turned 80 years young and we made sure to celebrate her that night. The double celebration made it all the more special and meaningful. We marked it with tons of good catching up stories, photo ops and the Grand Hyatt’s exceptional grand buffet. It never disappoints! Well-attended by society’s tastemakers and friends of the birthday girl, this Philippines Yearbook launch was definitely one for the books.
If you’re interested in getting your own copy, reach out to their team or email accounts@thephilippinesyearbook.com. You won’t regret having one, or all of them every year. Cheers!