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The 90th ‘Philippines Yearbook’ launch

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

On the 90th year celebration of the Philippines Yearbook, its chairman and CEO Grace Glory Go paid homage to her father, Dr. Jimmy Go Puan Seng, who founded this annual publication, as well as her mother Felisa Velasco-Go.

Today, Grace and her son continue to carry out this family legacy, which is now the only chronicler of Philippine progress. The Philippines Yearbook is a prestigious published work, which in itself is a piece of history in the making. Companies clamor to be a part of it every year, you know!

AGILE ZAMORA
Mila goes the extra mile

This year, it’s titled Tatak Pinoy, featuring many of the proudly Pinoy brands and products “that made a nation” as Grace put it.

The cover is adorned by items we know and love, and can definitely spot a mile away. Favorites like Jollibee, Datu Puti suka, Skyflakes and even katol! One look and it gives you an instant warmth — the feeling of home and nostalgia.

REPRESENTATIVES from featured companies (from left): Jannie Ngo (from ChocNut), Ronald Agoncillo (Ligo Sardines), Vernon Go, Happee Sy-Go, Gela Pecson (Ligo Sardines), Mitch Arce (Arce Dairy), Tessie Sy-Coson (SM Investment), Grace Glory Go, Violeta Lapid (R. Lapids Chicharon), Mr. Julio Macuja (Executive Vice President of Star City and Marcel Asinas), Glenn Razon Carreon (Razon’s by Glenn), Ryan Dacay (president, Lion Tiger Katol), Wyne Tuico (Lion Tiger Katol), Rafael de Jesus and Raul Ecaldre (Victory Liner) and Richard Go (Orocan).
REPRESENTATIVES from featured companies (from left): Jannie Ngo (from ChocNut), Ronald Agoncillo (Ligo Sardines), Vernon Go, Happee Sy-Go, Gela Pecson (Ligo Sardines), Mitch Arce (Arce Dairy), Tessie Sy-Coson (SM Investment), Grace Glory Go, Violeta Lapid (R. Lapids Chicharon), Mr. Julio Macuja (Executive Vice President of Star City and Marcel Asinas), Glenn Razon Carreon (Razon’s by Glenn), Ryan Dacay (president, Lion Tiger Katol), Wyne Tuico (Lion Tiger Katol), Rafael de Jesus and Raul Ecaldre (Victory Liner) and Richard Go (Orocan).PHOTOGRAPHS BY AGILE ZAMORA FOR DAILY TRIBUNE

Tonight’s launch party also feels like a part of history, too, as we mark a milestone birthday for Grace herself. She just turned 80 years young and we made sure to celebrate her that night. The double celebration made it all the more special and meaningful. We marked it with tons of good catching up stories, photo ops and the Grand Hyatt’s exceptional grand buffet. It never disappoints! Well-attended by society’s tastemakers and friends of the birthday girl, this Philippines Yearbook launch was definitely one for the books.

AGILE ZAMORA
What a ‘FAAABVLOUS’ night!

If you’re interested in getting your own copy, reach out to their team or email accounts@thephilippinesyearbook.com. You won’t regret having one, or all of them every year. Cheers!

CEO of ‘Philippines Yearbook,’ Gracie Go and your columnist.
CEO of ‘Philippines Yearbook,’ Gracie Go and your columnist.
JAMIAN Lai and Mayenne Carmona.
JAMIAN Lai and Mayenne Carmona.
MARISSA and Joey Concepcion.
MARISSA and Joey Concepcion.
RALPH Joseph and Ed Ferrari.
RALPH Joseph and Ed Ferrari.
ANGOLA Consul Helen Ong and Marian Ong Nuguid.
ANGOLA Consul Helen Ong and Marian Ong Nuguid.
TESSIE Sy Coson and Happy Sy Go.
TESSIE Sy Coson and Happy Sy Go.
BECKY Garcia and Hans Hauri.
BECKY Garcia and Hans Hauri.
HIRO Shirakawa, Joel Cruz, Ruby Chua, Myrna Yao and Romina Gervacio.
HIRO Shirakawa, Joel Cruz, Ruby Chua, Myrna Yao and Romina Gervacio.
NYMPHA Valencia, Helen and Beth Lee and Lanie Fong.
NYMPHA Valencia, Helen and Beth Lee and Lanie Fong.
Tatak Pinoy
Philippines Yearbook
90th year celebration

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