The 90th ‘Philippines Yearbook’ launch

On the 90th year celebration of the Philippines Yearbook, its chairman and CEO Grace Glory Go paid homage to her father, Dr. Jimmy Go Puan Seng, who founded this annual publication, as well as her mother Felisa Velasco-Go.

Today, Grace and her son continue to carry out this family legacy, which is now the only chronicler of Philippine progress. The Philippines Yearbook is a prestigious published work, which in itself is a piece of history in the making. Companies clamor to be a part of it every year, you know!