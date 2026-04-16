Rogue tankers test U.S. blockade

Nine ships exited the Persian Gulf while six entered, including several that had called at Iranian ports.

One vessel, the Argo Maris, departed Bandar Abbas carrying bitumen bound for Oman, highlighting that limited trade flows persisted despite the US interdiction effort.

Before the outbreak of hostilities, roughly 130 vessels transited the strait daily, making the current figures a sharp decline but not a complete halt.

American forces have also compelled compliance from several ships, with at least nine vessels reportedly turned back within the first 48 hours of the blockade enforcement.

The New York Post reported that a sanctioned Chinese-linked tanker, the Rich Starry, managed to cross the strait before being forced to reverse course and return to Iranian waters.

The incident, based on tracking data, illustrated how US naval patrols were tightening control, particularly on the eastern approaches to Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman.

At least five vessels attempting to exit the region have been stopped or redirected, suggesting that while the blockade is not airtight, it is increasingly effective in disrupting Iranian oil exports.